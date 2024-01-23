DDeutsche Bahn is still having difficulties restarting traffic on the Riedbahn. The plan was for all trains to be on the route again from Monday after the three-week closure. On Tuesday, the company announced that long-distance traffic would be rerouted up to and including Thursday.

Manfred Köhler Head of department of the Rhine-Main editorial team of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The local trains and S-Bahn are largely not running, and S-Bahn line 7 will not run until Monday. Because the replacement bus service ends on Thursday, a regional express on line 70 from Mannheim to Frankfurt will stop at the S-Bahn stations every three hours.

Drive the Hessian State Railway and Vias

The gradual commissioning of the Riedbahn is being overshadowed by the Germany-wide strike by the GDL union. The S-Bahn lines in the Rhine-Main area should run every 60 minutes, with the exception of lines 4 and 9, which will be discontinued. The bus replacement service for the S6 is running as planned. Most regional trains don't run. Deutsche Bahn states that the changes are in their Internet offers incorporated.

The trains of other companies such as the Hessische Landesbahn and Vias are not affected by the strike. However, they often travel on Deutsche Bahn tracks, so these trains could also be hindered by the strike. City transport will operate as usual.

Deutsche Bahn has canceled train tickets for the days of the strike from Wednesday to Monday, so you can take any train. If you want to forego your trip, you can have the fare refunded.