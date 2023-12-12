In the midst of the Madrid Cercanías crisis after the derailment of three trains in just 12 days, the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) has finally set a date for the recovery of railway traffic between the Chamartín and Nuevos Ministerios por Sol stations after almost a year of works. It will be December 23, the day from which Cercanías Madrid users will be able to go directly to Sol, Nuevos Ministerios and Chamartín again without having to transfer at other stops. This is the end of the first phase of the renovation of the Cercanías at the Madrid-Chamartín Clara Campoamor station and will benefit five lines that will be able to transit through the tunnel again: C-3 (Aranjuez-Chamartín), C-3a (Aranjuez -El Escorial), C-4 (Parla-Alcobendas-Cantoblanco), C4-a (Parla/SS de los Reyes) and C4-b (Parla-Colmenar Viejo).

More information

The performances – which began on February 4 and? have been developed maintaining commuter, medium and long distance and high speed traffic through an alternative plan― have consisted of modernizing the infrastructure on seven tracks (1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13) and renovating five platforms (1, 2, 5, 7 and 8), detailed in a note by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. Likewise, track and signaling devices have been installed to increase traffic speed and facilitate the management of Cercanías services.

In parallel, the main lobby has been expanded on tracks 1 to 6, for which the old lobby has been demolished, a new reinforced slab has been built, the stair and elevator cores have been moved and the first part of the new walkway over platforms. As of December 23, Adif begins a “new phase of the transformation” of Madrid-Chamartín Clara Campoamor into a “reference station for sustainable and multimodal mobility”, with which it will reinforce its position as a strategic node for High Speed. of Cercanías and urban and metropolitan transport.

In this stage, which will take place in 2024, work will be carried out between tracks 6 and 13, which provide service through the Recoletos tunnel; The main lobby will continue to be expanded and the new covered walkway over platforms will be completed, a “waiting and information space” from which Cercanías users will access the platforms through a 1,300 square meter pedestrian bridge. In addition, as detailed in the statement, new track devices will be installed and the signaling between tracks 6 and 13 will be modernized.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. See also The AVE to Madrid, at 35 kilometers per hour due to an incident Subscribe

Without cutting the Recoletos tunnel

Transport explains that initially these works had been planned by cutting off traffic through the Recoletos tunnel – the section with the highest number of circulations of the Spanish railway network, with 470 trains daily and 200,000 passengers -, but “the experience accumulated in the first phase of the works, the operation of the new Central underground hall ―in service since February― and the planning and coordination effort” will allow it to be done without having to interrupt the service through this tunnel, in which three track departures have been recorded in 12 days without Adif having seen “anything relevant” in the infrastructure.

Thus, at least three through lanes and three lanes at the northern end will remain operational for Cercanías and medium and long distance Iberian gauge services. Adif details that “the complexity of the work carried out in the first phase required the temporary suspension of access to the tunnels on four consecutive roads with two platforms, making the exploitation of the Sol tunnel unfeasible as there were only two tracks available.” In this second phase, the greater number of available tracks that access the Recoletos tunnel (a total of 10, including 9B and 10B), the greater width of some of the platforms (those that share tracks 8-9 and 10- 11) and exhaustive planning work make it possible to work “in some actions with three routes instead of four.”

Transport is confident that the transformation of Chamartín will contribute “in a decisive manner” to the development of Cercanías: once the works are completed, the station could handle between 25% and 30% more passengers, up to 900 trains per day. With an investment of 326 million euros, these actions are aimed, in addition to improving the Cercanías service, at doubling the capacity for AVE trains and passengers. These works are completed prior to the comprehensive remodeling that will be undertaken at the station and its urban environment. The planned investments in Chamartín will exceed one billion. The expansion and remodeling of the track and platform area for the AVE and the passenger building have European funding, through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience plan.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.