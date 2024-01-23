DIn view of the upcoming six-day strike at the railway, CDU member of the Bundestag Gitta Connemann has called for the law to be tightened in order to prevent such strikes in the future. “In critical infrastructure, an arbitration procedure must first be completed before a strike takes place,” said the chairwoman of the SME and Economic Union (MIT) on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday. This must be enshrined in law in the future. The train drivers' union GDL did not take this into account. Secondly, there must be a legal obligation for an emergency service and thirdly, there must be advance notice for a strike. A strike around public holidays must be prevented.

There have been no negotiations in the rail strike since November 24th, and the GDL has lost “moderation and center,” criticized Connemann. “Clearly the problem lies with the GDL,” she emphasized. The GDL chairman Claus Weselsky is “taking the whole country, so to speak in hostage.” In other EU countries there have long been stricter legal regulations for strikes in critical infrastructure. “Nobody wants to ban strikes. In no area. But in energy supply, emergency services, railways or airports, a strike must be the last resort.”

DB is working on an emergency timetable

Deutsche Bahn's limited emergency timetable for the upcoming rail strike days should be available during Tuesday. “We are currently in the process of incorporating the emergency timetable into all of our information systems, both in long-distance and regional transport,” said a railway spokeswoman this morning. “As in the previous case of the strike, it will be more important and reliable for passengers to obtain information beforehand.”

Initially, nothing was known about the extent of the greatly reduced timetable. During the previous labor disputes, around 80 percent of long-distance trains were canceled. There were also significant restrictions in regional transport, which varied depending on the region.







In the collective bargaining dispute with the railways, the GDL train drivers' union wants to paralyze large parts of passenger rail traffic for around six days from Wednesday at 2 a.m. on strike. The strike in freight transport is scheduled to begin on Tuesday evening. The industrial action is not expected to end until Monday evening.

The railway once again called on the union to return to the negotiating table. “It is now time to come together, negotiate, find compromises,” said the spokeswoman. “We are ready to come together for negotiations and discussions at any time and any place.”

Short-term transfer to the road difficult

Not only passengers, but also German industry has to prepare for significant restrictions due to the train drivers' strike. In particular, industries with a high proportion of rail freight have to reschedule. “The announced six-day rail strike is putting a strain on transport logistics in Germany and Europe and thus also on companies in the German automotive industry,” said the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) when asked.

Companies did react and, where possible, converted supply and logistics chains. “However, a short-term shift from rail to road is extremely difficult,” it said. In recent years, many companies in the industry have shifted their transport to the road. “As a result, this potential has been largely exhausted.” The VDA also said that finished vehicles are primarily transported by rail. Whether some buyers will have to wait longer for their new vehicle remains to be seen. It is questionable whether a six-day strike will last long enough for this.







40 percent market share in freight transport

The strike also represents a major challenge for the chemical industry, as the Association of the Chemical Industry (VCI) announced upon request. “The companies immediately developed flexible solutions with their customers and logistics service providers,” it said. “However, these can only partially compensate for the restrictions and delays in rail logistics.”

“144 hours of strike have a direct impact on industrial supply chains and disrupt them sustainably,” said the railway’s freight transport subsidiary. DB Cargo, with. The Freight Railways Association, which primarily organizes cargo competitors, pointed out that the railways only have a market share of around 40 percent in rail freight transport.

“60 percent of rail freight transport runs as usual and often even reaches its destination better because of an empty network,” said association managing director Peter Westenberger. The private companies also occasionally pick up goods that DB Cargo cannot transport due to the strike.

Connemann pointed out that the GDL would also affect neighboring European countries and would further stifle the already poor economy in Germany. “Six of the ten European freight corridors run through Germany. That means other countries will also be affected,” she criticized.

The railway itself, however, pointed out its own importance for European freight transport. “DB Cargo is a European network railway, unlike many competitors who primarily offer simple shuttle services,” the company said. The GDL strike is therefore primarily a strike against the German economy.

Single-wagon transport, in which goods are picked up directly from the customer by train, is particularly affected. The wagons are then assembled into long freight trains in marshalling yards and taken apart again at the other end of the route.