Shimla After being closed for seven months due to Corona virus infection, the toy train is starting again today. Northern Railway has said that on Kalka-Shimla railway track, service will resume from Wednesday i.e. today. According to a railway official, the train service is being resumed keeping in mind the crowds caused by the festival season. Train services on this track were suspended in March due to lockdown due to Corona virus.

Kalka-Shimla railway is included in UNESCO heritage

Kalka-Shimla Railway is a part of the Mountain Railway of India. It was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2008. According to the railway, the 96-km long railway line from Kalka to Shimla in Haryana passes through 102 tunnels, 988 bridges and 925 curves. The longest tunnel near Barog is 1,143 meters long.

Himachal Pradesh: Kalka-Shimla Express to ply from today after a gap of almost 7 months. Prince Sethi, Superintendent, Shimla Railway Station says, “We are ready to welcome the train after a long gap. All precautionary measures will be taken for safety of passengers.” # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vBEbvFkVni – ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

According to railway officials, the Kalka-Shimla Express special will depart from Kalka at 12:10 and reach Shimla at 17:20. This down train from Shimla will leave at 10:40 am the next day and reach Kalka at 16:10. The train has seven coaches and it will run daily.

It is worth mentioning that on September 6, a special train was run from Solan to Shimla for the candidates of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. In this, only two passengers traveled by a candidate and his father while the down train ran without any passengers.

Impact on tourism industry

According to Mohinder Seth of the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association Shimla, the suspension of trains from Kolkata to Kalka has a direct impact on the occupancy of hotels and homestays in Shimla. Especially during Durga Puja holidays, tourists come to Himachal in large numbers from Bengal. Seth said that tourists from Gujarat and Maharashtra also come to Himachal in large numbers during the Navratri holidays around Deepawali but are not coming this time due to various reasons.

Also read-

Delhi Air Quality: pollution levels in Delhi-NCR rose again today, beyond AQI 300

Pakistan’s big conspiracy on festivals, spreading riots in the name of religion and preparing for some big BAT action on the border