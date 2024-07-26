Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

Around 800,000 travellers have been affected by arson attacks on the French high-speed train network. The chaos has had a significant impact, as photos from France show.

1 / 8 According to the French railways, 800,000 people have been affected by train cancellations due to the attack on the express train network. © IMAGO/LP/Olivier Lejeune

2 / 8 Stranded travelers check the trains on an electronic display board at Gare de Montparnasse – the arson attacks have had a massive impact. © Yasin Dar/dpa

3 / 8 The attacks on the French railway network took place a few hours before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris. © IMAGO/Maillard

4 / 8 Following the attacks on the rail network in France, every second train heading east and north and every fourth express train heading towards Bordeaux are affected. © IMAGO/LP/Olivier Lejeune

5 / 8 Who are the perpetrators? The French secret services are currently working to track them down. Security measures are being increased for the Olympics. © IMAGO/Maillard

6 / 8 Shortly after the attack on the French railway network, it was unclear what would happen to travelers at the country’s train stations. © Yasin Dar/dpa

7 / 8 Disruption is expected to last for days: A “massive attack” on the high-speed train network in France is primarily affecting travellers. © Yasin Dar/dpa

8 / 8 After initial analyses, the acting sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera spoke of a kind of coordinated sabotage. © dpa/AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Paris – The French railway company SNCF has reported a “massive attack” on its high-speed train network. Numerous TGV high-speed train connections have been cancelled and many travellers are stranded at train stations. Sabotage is suspected.

Massive attack on France’s high-speed train network shortly before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games

Repairs have already begun, but the restrictions could last the entire weekend. The SNCF speaks of “several simultaneous malicious acts”.