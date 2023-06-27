Rail | “Nerpiö’s miracle” is now overshadowed by years of crime – That’s how the mayor commented

According to the mayor of Närpiö, the city’s means of intervening in rail gangs and human trafficking are limited.

About tomatoes and Närpiö, known for its cucumbers, is shaken by a network of racketeering and human trafficking, which the police have been investigating for more than three years.

Founder of the company that grows Siggpac cucumbers Jan-Erik Sigg suspected of racketeering and human trafficking. Among other things, the police suspect that there was an attempt to get Siggi a woman from Vietnam, with whom he would have had sex for a living. In addition, there are several Vietnamese suspected of the crime.

Companies that grow vegetables bring a lot of tax revenue to the coffers of the city of Närpiö. For example, in 2021, Jan-Erik Sigg Ab was the city’s eighth largest corporation tax payer. It paid 211,985 euros in corporate tax.

Mayor of Närpö Mikaela Björklund does not want to comment on the significance of the criminal investigation for the city and its reputation.

“Everyone I have spoken to is saddened by this. No one wants anyone to fall victim to abuse. That’s why it’s really good that this is now being properly investigated. You also have to remember that this is a preliminary investigation,” he says.

According to Björklund, the city can only act preventively when it comes to gangs and human trafficking. He says that preventive measures are outlined in the city’s two-way integration action plan and the city’s municipal strategy.

The municipal strategy was approved a year ago in the spring. It says that Närpiö “works together with other authorities and companies operating in the city to ensure that labor recruitment takes place in a controlled manner to prevent illegal exploitation of residents and endangering their safety.“

Yet a few years ago, various newspapers reported on immigrants who saved Närpiö. It was written in the newspapers From the “nerd model” or “miracle” referring to the city’s successful immigration policy.

In 2022, 19.5 percent of Närpiö’s 9,584 inhabitants speak other than Swedish or Finnish as their mother tongue. 836 people spoke Vietnamese as their mother tongue. Many of Närpiö’s Vietnamese work in greenhouses.

In Närpiö’s two-way integration action plan, it is stated that Närpiö has 30 years of experience in integration. However, the revealed crime scene does not give the impression that greenhouse workers trust the authorities in Finland or understand their own rights.

Does Björklund feel that the city could have done something differently?

“You can ask who should have done it differently. We have preventive tools, other authorities have other tools. Of course, you have to constantly develop the operation.”

In a pinch is a precise and visible integration strategy. For example, a Vietnamese integration instructor has also worked in the city’s integration team for years.

According to Björklund, the city’s employees have been given training on identifying the risk factors of racketeering and human trafficking.

The aim is also to organize language courses and social orientation courses for immigrants through the adult college.

However, long days are spent in the greenhouses. HS previously said that, for example, Siggpac is worked eight hours a day on weekdays and four on Saturdays. Is it the case that Vietnamese working in greenhouses don’t have time to study the language?

“I can’t say that. This varies from person to person. Yes, some participate and some don’t. Of course, it also depends on how motivated you are and how much you work,” says Björklund.

“When they come here, they come after work, and the work must start as soon as they come,” he says, however.