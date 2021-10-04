The Deutsche Bahn closes the line between Hamm and Dortmund in the autumn holidays. Several lines and trains are directly affected.

Hamm – In North Rhine-Westphalia* the autumn holidays are just around the corner. Deutsche Bahn takes this as an opportunity to carry out some major construction work. Besides the route between Cologne* and Dusseldorf* will also be the railway line between Hamm* and Dortmund* be blocked for two weeks.

24RHEIN * reveals exactly how the closure of the Hamm-Dortmund route will work.

The lock between Hamm main station* and Dortmund Central Station* starts on Friday October 8th and continues through Friday October 22nd. It starts and ends at 9 p.m. In addition to local traffic, long-distance traffic – specifically ICE10, ICE14, IC55 and IC77 – will also be affected. Replacement buses will be used between Hamm and Dortmund during the period. (os) *24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA