Mexico City (Saraí Cervantes) – From January to April 2022, more than 28 thousand 776.32 million tons per kilometer were transported by rail, an annual drop of 5 percentindicate data from the Federal Transportation Regulatory Agency (ARTF).

Railroad was the dealership with the greatest cargo contraction, with 18 percent, followed by Ferromexof Mexico Groupwith 7 percent per year. Kansas City Southern of Mexico (KCSM) reported an annual drop of 3 percent.

On the contrary Tehuantepec Isthmus Railway (FIT) Y Ferrosuralso from Grupo México, reported increases in cargo movement of 10 and 2 percent per year, respectively, in the same period, according to figures from the ARTF.

During 2021, there were more than 90 days of blockades on the train tracks in Michoacán and although there have been no obstructions in a year, it has been difficult for railway concessionaires to regain customer confidence in 2022.

Some users of rail transport preferred to transport their goods by truck or move them to other national ports, as a result of the constant blockades on the train tracks.

Recently, Óscar del Cueto, president of KCSM, stated that so far the company has recovered between 2 and 3 percent of the decrease it registered in the movement of merchandise and products due to the blockades.

Last year, this railway company reported a drop of between 12 and 14 percent in the movement of cargo, as a result of the blockades carried out on the train tracks, mainly by teachers in Michoacán.

Regarding passengers, from January to April of this year, 11.95 million passengers were transported in the suburban mode and 56 thousand 577 travelers in other railway schemes, with which a total of 12 million people were mobilized.