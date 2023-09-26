The government refuses to definitively take the rush hour tax off the table. However, NS will have to do its homework again and the House of Representatives will have the final say, promised State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure) on Tuesday evening during the debate on the main rail network concession (HRN). There will also be a study into a climate ticket: unlimited public transport travel during off-peak hours, for a bargain price.

