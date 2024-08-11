Rail Baltica | The construction of the Baltic high-speed railway is progressing in the terrain in Northern Estonia, although there is uncertainty about the financing

Rail Baltica|The construction of the high-speed Rail Baltica is progressing at full speed in the terrain in Northern Estonia. According to the state auditors of the Baltic countries, the project is threatened by a gap of billions in funding.

of Tallinn the new rails are visible in front of the port’s A passenger terminal. A tram will start running along them this year, with which in a few years the high-speed rail will reach the Rail Baltica departure station in Tallinn’s Ülemiste.

At the beginning of the 2030s, you should be able to reach Pärnu in about half an hour, Riga in a couple of hours and Warsaw in about seven hours from the Rail Baltica station. The fastest speed is 249 kilometers per hour.

The high-speed railway Rail Baltica is the major project of the century in the Baltics. Also for Finland, it would open a new direct route by rail directly to Central Europe and further to the Adriatic Sea.

Rail Baltica’s track width is the Western European 1435 millimeters, while Estonian and mainly other Baltic internal railways have a wider track width like in Russia.

Northern Estonia you can see in the terrain that the construction work is in full swing.

Construction workers are demolishing a house in Põrguvälja near the road leading to Tartu. Two overpasses are being built next to one new overpass. The text on the slab of the concrete bridge is cast: Rail Baltica.

The limestone was not drilled, but blasted, so that the construction would proceed faster, says the manager of one of the bridge’s construction sites Karl-Kristjan Smitt From Verston.

Next to it, the Estonian subsidiary of Finnish GRK is building another overpass. One bridge is for infrastructure, the other is for traffic.

Overpass construction sites can be seen in various parts of Northern Estonia. They indicate the route of the future expressway in the terrain. In Hagud, a tractor pushes soil from the path of the railway embankment.

HS told a year ago since the construction of the track started. At least in Northern Estonia, construction is progressing.

The new tram line connects Tallinn’s passenger port with the future Rail Baltica station. The tram line has been financed from the budget of Rail Baltica.

The construction site of one of Rail Baltica’s overpasses is managed by Karl-Kristjan Smitt. According to him, the building of the bridge will take about eight months.

The expressway starts running between the columns, which are deep in the limestone base. When the construction of the embankment begins, the ground under the bridge is dug out of the way.

The high-speed Rail Baltica overpass was built in Juula in the municipality of Rapla.

The high-speed Rail Baltica overpass construction site over the Saku–Tõdva road.

Although the construction of the track finally seems to be at a good pace, the auditors of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania shook the railway company with a critical report.

Although the line’s budget has been cut and it has been decided to initially build it mainly as a single track, according to the auditors, there is still a gap of ten billion euros in the budget: 1.8 billion euros in Estonia, 4.4 billion euros in Latvia and 3.9 billion euros in Lithuania.

The object of criticism is the joint company of the three countries, RB Rail AS, which manages the track, as well as the national companies responsible for construction in each country. According to them, the gap in the budget is not as big as the auditors claim.

Auditor of the State of Estonia January Holm also accused the railway company of deliberately blurring the deadlines and embellishing the project’s situation in front of the Estonian Parliament in June.

The construction of the expressway is five years behind schedule, and according to the auditors, the budget has quadrupled in seven years. The EU’s funding period ends in the middle of the intensive construction phase in 2027, and there is no certainty about the continuation.

The EU has promised to finance up to 85 percent of the track’s construction costs as a cross-border transport connection.

Even if the track is completed according to the current plan in 2030, trains will not necessarily run there, as the essential decisions to acquire them have not been made, claim the auditors.

Budget inflation is not the only threat to the expressway.

In southern Estonia, the track runs over a swamp, threatening to destroy forest clearings and other nature. Opponents of the track challenged the alignment in court, and now the 45-kilometer-long alignment is awaiting zoning confirmation. It is also possible to question that in court.

Rail Baltica’s terminus is being built in Tallinn’s Ülemiste.

Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia oü, presents the construction of a new station in Tallinn’s Ülemiste. A national company is responsible for the construction of the high-speed rail in each Baltic country.

Rail Baltica the starting pit is a large construction site in Tallinn’s Ülemiste. There are cranes, tractors, excavators in the pit. Rail Baltica’s terminus will rise to it. CEO of Estonia Anvar Salomets has come to the vantage point at the edge of the pit to tell about the progress of the project.

“Nothing is left undone due to project planning and technical ability,” says Salomets.

“The risk is the continuity of funding”, he also admits.

On one side of the pit, limestone deposits rise, on the other side, the frame of a low concrete building can already be seen at the bottom of the pit.

It will be the ground floor of the passenger terminal, with escalators and elevators leading up, says Salomets.

Internationally known by Zaha Hadid the station building designed by the architect’s office looks like a colossus that is difficult to visualize in the observation photos, but according to Salometsä, the building will not rise higher than the parking garage of the adjacent T1 shopping center.

The station will become a traffic hub connecting buses, trams and internal Estonian railways with Rail Baltica.

Rail money is not spent on a futuristic building. Of the 200 million euro construction costs of the departure station, the main part is spent on the infrastructure and track, according to Salometsä, only a quarter is spent on the station building.

“We are building a railway”, he emphasizes.

Salomets also responds to the criticism of the state auditor.

Financing to fix it, one possibility is for the railway company to take out a loan. Another possibility is to apply for support from elsewhere in the EU structural fund, says Salomets.

“There is no time to wait for the start of the EU’s new funding period,” he says.

There have been some positive surprises in the budget after 2022. The construction costs of the station and track have been around ten percent lower overall than what was assumed in the planning phase of the projects two years ago.

According to Salometsä, it is also possible to acquire trains by the beginning of the 2030s. He estimates that the trains running on the Rail Baltica high-speed line could be operated by a company that already operates trains in the region.

“Germans, Poles or why not Lithuanians,” Salomets says.

Salometsä’s next big project is to find a company that will design and build the track for the southern part of Pärnu, once the zoning has been approved.

Salomets estimates that by the end of this year, construction will be underway in Northern Estonia on a railway line about 70 kilometers long.

In July, the construction of the track received funding of 1.2 billion from the EU. Salomets sees this as a sign of the reliability of Rail Baltica’s construction.

Rail Baltica is on the top ten list of EU transport projects. It competes for funding with the parallels Fehmarn tunnel being built from the Danish island of Lolland to Germany and the Brenner tunnel being built from Austria to Italy.

This year the published profitability calculation according to the track costs 26 million euros per kilometer, but is still profitable.