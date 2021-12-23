The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 decided the fate of the world championship challenge between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but it was also the appointment that closed one of the most long-lived and fascinating chapters in recent F1 history: after twenty years of a career spent at the highest levels, Kimi Raikkonen has in fact officially closed its adventure in the world of motor racing. In Finnish, forced to pit prematurely due to a technical failure, he bid farewell to a category that had seen him climb to the top of the world in 2007, when he graduated world champion for the first and only time, becoming, still today, the last driver to have won a world championship with Ferrari.

Interviewed by the site Auto Motor und Sport a week after hanging the helmet on a nail, Iceman he retraced some moments of his experience in the racing world, starting with the minor categories. In this regard, Raikkonen retains the curious record of the fewest number of races before his entry into F1: “I quickly got from karts to Formula 1 – He admitted – it took me maybe two years. I have played 23 races before my first Grand Prix, so almost nothing. Today you must obtain a Super License, and you must be at least 18 years old. Therefore, it is impossible to do it again. Today, they are also pushing you on an economically expensive path, and I must say that I was really lucky. Also, I had people around me who had ties to the Formula 1 scene. What’s more, the moment was right. Of course, I also had to assert myself on the right occasions. All in all, many pieces of the puzzle had to be put in place. Without my managers, I would never have had the chance to get a job “. Curiously, the Finn’s debut in F1 with Sauber, in 2001, seriously risked jumping for not showing up in the pits, as he stayed in bed: “I was just tired, but it happened to me often when I was younger: I could sleep anywhere and anytime. It’s different now, but it’s not that unusual. Even the rally drivers often sleep between one stage and another ”.

In conclusion, Iceman he then focused on some aspects inherent to his experience in the top flight, from the choices made to the most difficult challenges, and then moved on from the first retreat: “I don’t have a particular regret – has explained – I wouldn’t change anything about my career, even if it meant winning more races or championships. When you start thinking like this, the opposite can happen. If you change one step in your career, your entire career changes, and maybe I wouldn’t even be sitting here talking about it right now. I am at peace with myself, and if I have experienced some negative moments I still manage to live with them well. No car is good enough not to challenge you. If you stay a second under the limit, all cars are easy to drive, but there aren’t those too difficult either: the real challenge is to find your limit, regardless of the car or track. In terms of entertainment, perhaps mid-2000s cars were the best. Sure, today’s cars are bigger, heavier and bulkier, but they also have more grip and are faster. To give a fair judgment, I would have to sit in a car from the past for ten laps and then do another ten on one of today. Then the choice may be different. Perhaps I would say that the car at the time is not as beautiful as I remember it. Regarding the teammates I had were all hard to beat, each in its own way. I was certainly a bit faster at 20 than at 40. There were years when some of them were faster, and others where I was. There is no pattern. In my brief experience with rallies between the two brackets in F1, Concentration was especially helpful for me. In any case, it doesn’t matter what kind of motorsport you play. Whoever karting or motocross is, they always help, and they never hurt. In F1 I managed to take my victories and a world championship, but there have also been cases in which I have not succeeded even at the wheel of top teams. If I had had a problem with my personal goals, I would not have signed with Sauber. My approach has never changed: they give me a car, and I try to drive it to the max. People – he concluded – he can remind me how he wants. It does not change what has been and what awaits me ”.