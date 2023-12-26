The Christmas of dreams

Add a few karts, an icy track immersed in the woods of Finland, a Formula 1 world champion, a GT world champion and you have the Perfect Christmas Eve for any motorsport enthusiast. The Raikkonen family's celebrations were dedicated to these special ingredients.

Kimi RaikkonenFerrari's last world champion in F1, and his son Robin – who will turn nine on January 27th but is already a karting talent – ​​have in fact granted themselves a fun day on the karts together with another star of Finnish motorsport linked to Ferrari: Toni Vilander, who in 2014 became world champion in the GTE Pro category at the wheel of a Ferrari 458 Italia GT2.

A video on Instagram published by Vilander himself immortalized the spectacular challenge in the ice that involved Iceman and Robin. A battle made up of overtaking and counter-overtaking in one of the most spectacular settings imaginable, on a icy ribbon of track surrounded by dense Finnish woods. It is not known who emerged victorious from the various challenges, but there was certainly no shortage of fun for all the protagonists.