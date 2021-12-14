“I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing”. Like this Kimi Raikkonen commented on his landing on social networks by opening a profile Instagram which today boasts 2.7 million ‘followers’. The Finnish driver resumed his historic radio team pronounced during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2012, in which in the final he found the great opportunity to return to the top step of the podium not letting it escape. The short wall of the Lotus, however, in the throes of agitation during the Safety Car, had been advised with Raikkonen not to let the tires cool until the 1979 class burst out, which was peremptory in responding: “Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing” (leave me alone, I know what to do).

On Sunday the Finnish driver raced in his last Grand Prix in F1, a race that ended bitterly early due to a brake failure that forced the Scandinavian to take a long in Turn-6 at the end of the longest straight of the Abu Dhabi track. . Raikkonen spent the final weekend with the whole family at his side, with his wife Minttu and children Robin and Rianna present on the starting grid before the reconnaissance lap. Now Raikkonen will be able to dedicate 100% of his time to his family until a competitive program in another category is made official. On Instagram Kimi wanted to dot the i’s: at the moment in the ‘bio’ it is’Retired‘, or retired.