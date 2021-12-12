In the race that will go down in history for Max Verstappen’s first world success in Formula 1, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix it will be remembered as the opening of a new era at the same time as the closing of another great sporting parenthesis. Regarding the latter aspect, Yas Marina’s race was in fact the stage of the last presence in the Circus of Kimi Raikkonen, which has thus materialized his retirement official from competitions after twenty years of living at the highest levels.

The Finnish ofAlfa Romeo, however, he certainly would have liked to celebrate his departure from this sport in another way, which gave him the joy of the world title in 2007. The 42-year-old, in fact, had to give up prematurely for a technical problem, which forced him to retire from the last round of the 2021 world championship after a spin. Yet, in the collective disappointment of a bitter ending, contrary to the most ‘romantic’ expectations, the one who was least disappointed by this result seemed to be the person directly concerned.

Not how we wanted Kimi’s last race to go. All the same, a big thank you again for this great journey 💙 We’ll miss you always! – Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) December 12, 2021

As much as we regret the withdrawal, Iceman he did not want to make too many ‘dramas’ about the failure to cross the finish line, thus commenting on his feelings at the end of a race that will turn on the green light on a lifestyle that he can now finally embrace: “Sometimes that’s the way it goes in sports – Raikkonen explained – there was some problem with the wheel nut, so much so that I felt the first signs that something was already wrong at turn 5, only to lose control at 7. The end result is that there was no result. I’m happy. I can’t wait to get back to the normal life we ​​live outside of a race weekend, at home and with family. Now I can actually plan something that is difficult to plan when in F1. It’s nice to have the freedom to spend time with your children and see them grow “.