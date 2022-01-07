“Finally, a vacation is now a vacation, without having to think about staying fit or at least with the prospect that it is just a parenthesis within a year spent on airplanes or in hotel rooms”. Kimi Raikkonen on Instagram he immediately wanted to make it clear in his ‘bio’ that he was “Retired”, that is, retired. At the end of 2021, the Finnish rider hung up his helmet, a decision that, as revealed by the ‘secret’ predictions written by the drivers before the Bahrain Grand Prix, Iceman had already taken for some time without leaving room for second thoughts in the course of work. . After a long career that began in 2001 when he was very young and crowned in 2007 with the conquest of the world title at the wheel of a Ferrari, Raikkonen will now be able to fully enjoy the family built with his wife Minttu who sees them as parents of little Robin and Rianna.

By the way, Minttu never complains about Kimi’s street driving style: “I always respect the limits – explained Raikkonen interviewed by the German newspaper Sport Bild in magazine version – also because in Switzerland the tolerance is only six kilometers per hour. So I try to be very careful. In any case, I rarely drive and only when strictly necessary “. On the track, however, obviously there are no limits and to those who emphasize that F1 has changed Raikkonen replies as follows: “We are always twenty drivers in twenty cars who have to circle as fast as possible. Now the cars are much more reliable, that yes, when I started it was like betting in a casino. You never knew it could happen on Sunday, or in what condition you would find yourself driving. In the final phase of my career, a few races have been added in new countries, but in the end the focus of the category remains the same, which is to drive in circles as fast as possible. In 20 years certain aspects have changed, for example social media has arrived, but it is an aspect that involves the whole world, not just F1. We pilots are like mechanics, simple employees. F1 doesn’t care about our opinion, whether or not we like the decisions that are made or the regulations that are adopted. There are regulations and they must be respected, like it or not ”.