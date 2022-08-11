There are just 10 days to go back to the track of Kimi Raikkonenabout eight months after his retirement from Formula 1, which took place after the Abu Dhabi GP 2021. This time the Finn will compete in the covered wheels of the main American car series, the NASCAR. An old passion for the 2007 Circus champion, who had already competed overseas in the 2011 season. He then took part in a race in the Camping World Truck Series, the third series of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. This time, however, the challenge will be maximum: the 42-year-old from Espoo will compete on August 21 in the 25th round of the Cup Series, the most important championship in the category: that of the big names. He will do so in the Trackhouse team which, thanks to a new regulation already renamed ‘Raikkonen rule’, has been able to train the Finnish veteran directly on the track in these days.

Raikkonen, who will race on the Watkins Glen track, has in fact completed an intense day of testing today at the Virginia International Raceway, a permanent track of over 5 km located in Alton, Virginia. Raikkonen had already worked on the Chevrolet simulator yesterday and also received the invaluable support of the Mexican Daniel Suarez, trackhouse driver and winner of a race this year on the Californian track of Sonoma. The team’s other titular driver, Ross Chastain, made two wins this season. Kimi completed several laps, as also documented by the team’s social accounts, immediately showing a good adaptation to the car. The former Ferrari driver has repeatedly reiterated, in his approach, to take this commitment very seriously and to try to achieve the best possible result.

