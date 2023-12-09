15 years later

Over 15 years have now passed since the last Drivers’ world title won in Formula 1 by Ferrari. October 21, 2007 Kimi Raikkonen he won the Brazilian GP and became world champion at the end of an unrepeatable season for emotions and twists, beating the two McLaren standard-bearers, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, by just one point.

In these days, more than three decades after that very special date for all the Prancing Horse fans, Raikkonen himself wanted give a thrill of emotion on the backs of Ferrari enthusiasts. In fact, the Finn published a message on his Instagram account beautiful shot portraying his son Robin in the trophy room in Maranello intent on admiring the memorabilia of his illustrious father.

Passion inherited from dad Kimi

Robin was born on January 28, 2015, seven years and three months after Kimi won his only world championship title. He is just eight years old now but he already seems well on his way to following in his father’s footsteps. The son of the former Sauber, McLaren and Ferrari star has in fact already successfully contested several karting races, also winning a podium this year in a race held in Castelletto di Branduzzo.

“That’s my dad“, says the nice caption that accompanies the photo spread on social media by Raikkonen senior. Robin was also immortalized alongside the F2007 of his father, which remains to this day the last Ferrari capable of achieving at least nine GP victories in a single season.