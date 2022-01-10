20 years after his debut, Kimi Raikkonen he definitively said enough to Formula 1. The Finn has hung up his helmet and from 2022 he will take care of the family, or at most he will compete in other categories. He is not interested in maintaining relations with Formula 1 and, according to him, he may not miss it. To the point that he is thinking of never setting foot in the paddock again. A clear, decisive separation a la Raikkonen, who knows how true and how obsequious of the character.

“Only time will tell how much I will miss Formula 1. I just know that driving was the only thing I liked. I may never set foot in the paddock again. Formula 1 has never been my life: there have always been more important things to me“, he said Iceman at the Bild. “I quit not because I no longer had the strength, but because I have better things to do than take a plane and stay in a hotel. I repeat that I have no plans and do not want to design anything. Now I want to have real holidays, not like the F1 summer one, where for two and a half weeks you still had to train and think that afterwards you would be back to normal madness“.