“I enjoyed it, and I did it my way.” A few words that summarize the thoughts of Kimi Raikkonen a few hours after the official announcement of his retirement.

It is a peaceful farewell, that of Kimi, fresh from a period in which he had to live with the passion that led him to be still on the track and the growing desire to devote himself to something else, first of all to the family.

At 41, and with nothing left to ask from his sporting career, Raikkonen has decided that the last Grand Prix of 2021 will be the epilogue of his long career. A choice to be respected, which Kimi has revealed that he has evaluated many times in the past, but in the end always postponed going against his ‘original’ plan.

Although he remains the most imperturbable ever in the Formula 1 paddock, and although the mask does not allow you to see grimaces, in today’s press conference Raikkonen’s tone of voice indicated something different, perhaps a pinch of emotion has been made breach even in the impassive Iceman. It’s the end of a story, and it’s a happy ending.

Was it difficult to make the decision to retire?

“Not really and, of course, I didn’t decide yesterday. It is a step that I have already taken in the past, and at that moment it was right to do it, I have been here for a long time but Formula 1 has never been my whole life. It took a long time, of course, but it was never the main thing in my life, I have always lived outside my sporting role as well ”.

Have you already thought about what you will do after Formula 1?

“No, I don’t have any plans at the moment. I don’t want to have schedules and deadlines for quite a while, I’ve been in Formula 1 for 18 or 19 years and I’ve spent two years in rallies, and there’s always been a schedule to stick to, I knew what I had to do on a specific date, a tight schedule “.

“Well, I don’t want to have this constraint anymore. Life goes beyond racing, of course there are other times, family, schools or children’s kindergarten, but I don’t want family life to be marked by the dates of the races, by test or flights to take “.

“I’m not in a hurry, I haven’t thought about it yet, obviously I have known for some time that I would have said goodbye to Formula 1, but as much as I am aware that I will have the possibility to do other things, at this moment I am not interested in thinking about it”.

Looking back on your career, what do you think your greatest talent has been?

“I don’t know if I have one! I made a good path, I’m happy with what I got, obviously you want to win more and more, but it’s not easy. I wanted to be world champion, and I came close several times to then hit the target with Ferrari, and I’m particularly happy I did it with them. But otherwise I enjoyed it and did it my way. I wouldn’t change anything about my path even if I could, because if I did, maybe I wouldn’t be sitting here today. I can’t really complain ”.

What was your best moment in Formula 1?

“Definitely on the track, rather than with the media! I’ve always said it clearly, obviously my aim has always been to drive, that’s why I’m here. Obviously there are a lot of things going on around this sport, but for me they were never the reason to be here ”.

What will you miss about Formula 1?

“I have met many people over the years, some have become friends with whom I will continue to see myself.”

What was the victory that satisfied you the most?

“Every victory is different, some come more easily than others, some are more important than others. In the 2007 season finale some very important successes arrived, but some victories at Spa are definitely good memories too. In general I don’t know one in particular, but some are more special than others. Obviously the first victory is always difficult to obtain, so it becomes different from the others ”.

You confirmed that you made the decision to retire last winter, why did you take so long to announce it?

“There is no particular reason why I waited, it was my decision when to announce it. I spoke to the owner of the team, I think it was before Christmas, he asked me a question and I replied that 95 percent would be my last year ”.

Have you ever considered retiring in the past?

“My original plan was to finish my career before age 30, but it didn’t work out. I can tell you with certainty that there have been many, many years that I have been close to stopping, but it has happened now, long after what was foreseen in my plan. I’ve been out of Formula 1 for a couple of years, so, without that break, I certainly wouldn’t be here today ”.

Do you think that in the future you will still wear a helmet and a suit to hit the track?

“If I knew I would tell you, but as I said, I have no plans and I am not going to have any right now. I want to enjoy the time without schedules, apart from the familiar ones, I am happy with it and can not wait. Who knows? Maybe I’ll play some races somewhere, maybe not, but I really don’t know today ”.

Do you think your retirement will lead Valtteri Bottas to take your place at Alfa Romeo next year?

“I don’t know, I don’t manage the team. I don’t know what will happen, I hear a lot of speculation, so we hope he can have a seat that satisfies him, but I know as much as you guys do ”.

Will you stay close to Formula 1, perhaps with the team, perhaps as a commentator?

“These were never the reasons that brought me here, so I doubt and… I don’t see myself in those roles”.