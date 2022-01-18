In Abu Dhabi, last December 12, Kimi Raikkonen wrote the end of his very long career in Formula 1, which lasted 20 years and which also gave him a world title in 2007. The Finn, consistent with his style, did not perform any particular ceremonies or showed particular emotion for his last GP, in which – due to a technical problem – he didn’t even manage to get under the checkered flag. Ferrari’s latest world champion made no secret of having reached a point ‘limit’ of endurance for all the deadlines and sacrifices that competing in the Circus requires.

For this, in the course of an interview given to the site Autosport, has for the moment ruled out to try his hand at other championships in the world of motorsport, as he had done in his previous two years away from F1, between 2010 and 2011. “It’s a completely different story – explained the now former Alfa Romeo standard bearer – obviously at that time I was racing in rallies and I was – if not as busy as in Formula 1 – still very busy because even in rallies he has a pretty busy week. Then I did NASCAR and also some tests for Le Mans. Now it’s a completely different story “. Raikkonen’s plan at the moment, in fact, is that of spend time with his family.

“Abu Dhabi my last race ever? It may have been, very easily – he added sincerely – but on the other hand, it could also be that I’m completely wrong. That’s why I didn’t make plans. I don’t want to make plans, because for the first time in a long time, my work schedule doesn’t dictate my whole life – in the past my life, and now my family’s too. I don’t want to have plans to do this and that. If there is something that makes sense, then why not do it? But for sure, first I need to have some free time “ he concluded.