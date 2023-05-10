Austria says Raiffeisen Bank International will survive the exit from Russia

Board member of the Austrian Financial Markets Authority Helmut Ettl promised on the ORF TV channel that the banking group Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will survive the exit from Russia, the potential termination of business does not pose an “existential threat” for it. His words lead TASS.

The representative of the regulator noted that this would be a painful process, however, he positively assessed such intentions.

Ettl added that the decision to sell or withdraw from Raiffeisen Bank International’s Russian subsidiary was made in March 2023 following a general meeting of shareholders. The second option will require permission from the Central Bank of Russia, as well as the European Central Bank.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Raiffeisenbank did not directly declare its intention to leave the Russian market. At the same time, RBI management noted that it would consider various options for action in this situation. In May 2022, Raiffeisenbank broke off relations with a number of Russian banks.

In May 2023, RBI announced that it had closed all correspondent accounts of Russian banks, except for its “daughter”. Raiffeisen Bank International CEO Johann Strobl confirmed that the banking group has not yet decided on the fate of the Russian business: it can be sold or withdrawn from its perimeter.