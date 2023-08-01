Austrian Raiffeisen Bank postpones withdrawal from Russia until the end of the year

Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has postponed the possible separation of the Russian “daughter” to the end of December, reports Interfax with reference to the statement of the CEO of the group, Johann Strobl.

Previously, RBI had planned to spin off the Russian bank into a separate structure (spin-off) by September 30, but Strobl said that “today this seems unlikely.” He added that the bank is still considering the possibility of selling assets in Russia.

As Reuters wrote, the leadership of the Austrian group is slow to leave the country, hoping for an early end to the military conflict in Ukraine. The agency also reported that the Austrian bank could not find buyers for its business in Russia, which is why it decided to spin off Russian assets to a separate company and place its securities on the stock exchange in Vienna.

At the same time, the bank stated that they continue to reduce their presence in the country. The share of Russia in the operating result of the Austrian group for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 35.1 percent from 45.1 percent in the first quarter. From April to June, the main income of the Russian subsidiary of the bank fell by 30 percent, to 631 million euros (693 million dollars).