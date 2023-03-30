Raiffeisen Bank may sell Russian assets or withdraw them from the group’s structure

The Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is considering the sale of the Russian division or its withdrawal from the group’s structure. About this decision, the company informs in a press release on their website.

To maintain the license, the “daughter” of Raiffeisen will continue “some banking activities” in the country for the time being. At the moment, a foreign organization cannot immediately get rid of all business in the country, but is striving for this, said RBI CEO Johann Strobl.

The RBI Group in Russia is represented by Raiffeisenbank, as well as leasing, insurance and management companies. More than 9,000 people work in the company’s subdivisions in the country.

The company announced further actions regarding business in Russia after it became aware of pressure on the RBI from the European Central Bank (ECB). The regulator does not require the organization to immediately leave the country, but is waiting for a specific action plan to stop work.

The Austrian financial group stopped cooperating with large Russian clients against the backdrop of the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. Since February 2022, the organization has reduced its corporate loan portfolio to local businesses by 30 percent. In March last year, RBI already reported on a possible withdrawal from the capital of the Russian bank. In May, the group announced that it had cut off relations with a number of Russian banks, with the exception of Raiffeisenbank.