US investigators searched the homes of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs (“Bad Boy for Life,” “I’ll Be Missing You”) in the states of California and Florida.

At the request of the US broadcaster CNN, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agency confirmed the raids in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. Nothing was disclosed about the background. HSI investigators report to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Allegations of sexual violence

There have been allegations of sexual violence against the rapper in recent months. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who worked with Combs on his Grammy-nominated record “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” filed suit in a New York federal court in February.

He accuses the 54-year-old of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening him over a period of more than a year. Combs, one of the most successful representatives of the hip-hop industry, who also works as a record producer, actor and in other areas of business, had his legal team reject the allegations as lies.

Lawsuits against Combs

In December 2023, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit accusing Combs and two other men of drugging and raping her when she was 17 in 2003 in the rapper's New York studio.

Previously, three women had filed civil lawsuits against Combs, including his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, who accused the rapper of, among other things, sexual abuse, rape, intimidation and physical violence during their relationship. Combs agreed to a settlement with Cassie in November.

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer for Cassie and another unnamed woman, responded to the raid reports on Monday with a statement that was available to the German Press Agency. In it, he expressed the hope that Combs would be held responsible for his “reprehensible behavior.”