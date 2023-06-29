The raids included 21 locations in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Britain, Portugal, Monaco and Luxembourg, including commercial establishments, apartments and a law firm, according to the same sources.

175 German police officers participated in the raids, noting that the company under investigation is based in Frankfurt and has a wide presence in Germany.

Adler confirmed that she was the target of the procedures, noting that the investigators only indicated that the raids affected a “real estate company” without naming it.

They indicated that former members of the company’s board of directors, who are German, Austrian and English, between the ages of 38 and 66, are under investigation in the case.

They were charged with distorting or contributing to the distortion of the company’s budget between 2018 and 2020, according to the plaintiffs.

They also face other charges, including seeking to raise project prices in an unfair manner.

Investigations were opened regarding the company, after the “Viceroy Research” group for financial investigations published a report in 2021 accusing “Adler” of trying to “hide its actual financial reality,” describing it as “dark.”

Adler denied the group’s allegations at the time.

However, the Federal Authority for Financial Supervision in Germany, “Baffin”, opened an investigation into the matter, which showed the existence of irregularities in the company’s financial conditions.

Adler confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it “cooperates with the authorities and fully supports the clarification of the facts as quickly as possible.”

The company has suffered since the reports were published, as its shares lost more than 95 percent of their value on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. After news of the raids spread on Wednesday, shares fell an additional 2 percent.