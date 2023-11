Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

Breaking news. (Symbolic photo) © IPPEN.MEDIA

According to the dpa, suspected “Reich citizens” received a visit from the police in eight federal states on Thursday. Special forces were also deployed.

Munich – Around 280 emergency services searched several objects in eight federal states on Thursday in connection with investigations against “Reich citizens”. After dpa-Information the accused are suspected of forming a criminal organization.

(More soon).