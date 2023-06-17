Raiders of the Lost Ark: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Raiders of the Lost Ark (Raiders of the Lost Ark), a 1981 film directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Lawrence Kasdan, based on a story by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, as well as progenitor of the Indiana Jones film saga. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1936, American archaeologist Indiana Jones leads an expedition to recover a golden idol from a Peruvian temple with pitfalls and deadly traps. When he appears to be successful, local guide Satipo betrays Jones to steal his idol, only to be killed by a trap, and only Jones manages to make it out alive with the idol from the crumbling temple. Rival archaeologist René Belloq corners him and steals his idol. Pursued by the dangerous Hovitos Indians, allies of Belloq himself, Jones flees to a waiting seaplane.

After returning to his university, Jones, along with colleague and friend Marcus Brody, are informed by two US Secret Service agents that the Nazis are mining Tanis,[2] in Egypt, and one of their telegrams mentions Jones’ old mentor, Abner Ravenwood. Jones deduces that the Nazis seek the mythical Ark of the Covenant, hidden in a secret chamber in the city, which they believe will make them invincible. To find it they must get their hands on the amulet of the rod of Ra, guarded by Abner, who can indicate where the chamber is via a scale model of the city. The agents recruit Jones to recover the Ark before the Nazis can.

At a café in Nepal, Jones is reunited with Abner’s daughter Marion Ravenwood, with whom Jones has been having an illicit affair, and learns that Abner is dead. Later the bar is set on fire during a scuffle with a group of Nazis, led by the sinister Gestapo agent Arnold Ernst Toth, intent on taking the locket from Marion. Toht attempts to retrieve it from the flames, but only burns the image in his hand, while Jones and Marion kill the remaining enemies and retrieve the medallion.

Arriving in Cairo, they discover from their friend Sallah that Belloq, now a colleague of the Nazis commanded by Colonel Herman Dietrich, has modeled an incomplete replica of the medallion from the burns of Toht’s hand

Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Cast

We’ve seen the plot of Raiders of the Lost Ark, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Harrison FordIndiana Jones

Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

Paul FreemanRené Belloq

Denholm Elliott Marcus Brody

Ronald LaceyArnold Ernst Toht

John Rhys-Davies: Sallah

Alfred Molina: Satipo

Wolf KahlerHermann Dietrich

Anthony HigginsMajor Gobler

Streaming and TV

Where to see Raiders of the Lost Ark on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 17 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.