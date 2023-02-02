Right now, Record of Ragnarok 2 It is already available on Netflix and that is generating all kinds of searches about the characters of the series. in them appears Raiden Tamemonthe most important sumo wrestler in Japan and, what Google shows us is certainly hilarious.

If you start looking for Raiden Tameemon, you get a very particular nickname. Yes, it doesn’t make sense to write it, but it’s very funny to find it that way. Now why does it come out like this? What happened? Explaining how Google’s algorithm works is tricky, so let’s try to give you some context about the character.

Source: Google

when i was little it had layers of powerful, bone-crunching muscles. Obviously, such an appearance caused fear in others. From there he becomes a sumo wrestler in order to help his people. With the money earned he sent it so they could buy food.

Now for the more personal side, he falls in love with his valkyrie, love that is reciprocated. The bad thing is that, when he loses, Raiden asks him to leave him so she doesn’t die by his side, but he refuses, both dying. Obviously, all this comes out in the second season of Record of Ragnarok 2.

Where can you see Raiden Tameemon from Record of Ragnarok 2?

Right now the best place to see Raiden Tameemon is in the second season of Record of Ragnarok which can be seen through the Netflix service. As usual, all the episodes are already available, so it’s just a matter of watching them.

Now if you want to see the moment of the palea of ​​this famous Japanese sumo wrestler and you want to know why they call him that, you can go directly to the last 5 episodes of the second season of Record of Ragnarok.

