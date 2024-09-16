UFO Interactive will release the twin stick shooter in the West Raiden NOVA in digital format on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via SteamThe European and North American release date will coincide with the Japanese one, October 31st.

It is not yet clear whether a physical version is part of the publisher’s plans, in Japan the title will also be available in retail format. Below is the announcement trailer.

Raiden NOVA – Announcement Trailer

Source: UFO Interactive away Gematsu