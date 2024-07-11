MOSS announced a new episode of the series Raidenwhich switches to the “twin-stick” control system and gameplay. This is Raiden NOVAcoming to Japan next October 31st on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchalso in limited edition.

Raidenthe benchmark 2D shooter, is reborn as a 2D twin-stick shooter. Dodge attacks from all directions in 360 degrees and annihilate hordes of enemies!

Use the dual sticks to steer Raiden at high speed and attack incoming enemies!

Control your ship with the left stick and aim and shoot in all directions with the right stick! Dodge enemy attacks from all directions, then aim and shoot!

Strategies change as you play! Choose your weapons and items to create the strongest structure!

Create your own ship by choosing the armaments and upgrades you get as you level up. Persevere in the fierce battle!

Continuous upgrades with achievements and equipment improvements! Repeat to get extreme evolution!

By playing repeatedly, you can earn power-ups, purchase and upgrade ships, and much more!

Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Raiden NOVA – Announcement Trailer

Source: MOSS Street Gematsu