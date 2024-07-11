Unfortunately There is no news about a possible Western edition which will arrive at a later time if necessary.

MOSS has announced Raiden NOVA a new chapter in the famous series of classic vertical scrolling shooters, which for the occasion has completely changed genre, becoming a twin stick shooter with roguelike elements. It will be released on October 31, 2024 in Japan and will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Editions and game modes

In addition to the regular edition costing 4,800 yen, a special edition costing 8,300 yen will also be released with lots of additional content. The special edition includes:

Original soundtrack supervised by Go Sato, composer of the Raiden series

Raiden Themed Acrylic Block for Switch, Raiden II for PlayStation 4, and Raiden DX for PlayStation 5

Reversible cover

Special box illustrated by Hidetaka Tenjin with all Raiden games

First copies, both the standard and special editions, will include a reversible cover and a special sticker.

Speaking of the game itself, it is a high-speed twin stick shooter, where you control the selected spaceship with the left stick and shoot with the right one. A classic, in short. The player will have to choose weapons and objects according to the situationcreating his ideal build as he grinds through the levels. As mentioned, there will also be roguelike elements, with some power-ups that will persist from game to game.

Raiden NOVA will have different modes: Arcade Mode, where the player progresses through all six stages with the aim of defeating the boss of each one; and Unlimited Mode, where he can test himself by choosing any level to see how long he can survive.