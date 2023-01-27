There was a time when i vertical scrolling shooter they were among the most played titles by the multitude of arcade gamers. In an era where cabinets were one of the few ways to get your hands on a video game, without having to spend millions upon millions, the early 90s were the fortune of many people. In 2023, however, things have changed and that of vertical shooters is one of the genres that is most likely to disappear net of much larger and more complex productions but this does not mean that the genre is completely dead. Raiden IV made its debut in 2007 thanks to Microsoft who included it in the section Xbox Live Arcade for Xbox 360. After another seven years (we are therefore talking about 2014) PS3 and PC welcomed him into their libraries to let those who, due to personal data, have not been able to experience them, taste a little of the 80s.

Raiden IV x MIKADO remixfurther porting of Raiden IV, arrives on our screens first in 2021 on Nintendo Switch but – above all – in this early 2023 also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. After a few hours spent recalling its memories, we are ready to tell you more in our review!

Title: Raiden IV x MIKADO remix

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Analyzed version: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Shoot’em up

Players: 1-2

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: MOSS

Tongue: English (texts)

Exit date: February 3, 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLCs: nobody

Note:the title is already available on Nintendo Switch, published by UFO Interactive Games We reviewed the Raiden IV x MIKADO remix with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us for free by NIS America via PLAION.

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix is the definitive version of Raiden IVthanks also to a series of improvements made in the gameplay and soundtracks created in collaboration with some names of the arcade culture such as Go Sato Band, Heavy Metal Raiden, Daisuke Matsumoto (Cave) and COSIO. As can be easily imagined also from the introduction, Raiden IV x MIKADO is one of the most famous exponents of the genre and also in this chapter, now refurbished, we were able to experience all the emotions of the original experience with an extra touch of modernity. You will not find any story in particular, as the narration is not one of the factors most present in the title, what you will experience will be pure and simple gameplay with screen after screen full of enemies to defeat and bullets to avoid until you reach the titan at the end of the level . On a purely content level we have before us a series of options that will be able to please the various lovers of more arcade titles: we will have the mode available Overkill to try to play the various stages thinking only of the score, a Boss Rush to face the titans and a reworking of the original arcade version — you can play alone or with friends — which adds two more missions.

In addition to the aspects dedicated to gameplay, we will be able to have a gallery full of artwork with the possibility of viewing them at any time and a convenient player to be able to record videos of our runs so that we can review them at any time. The entire experience can be summarized in a few lines, but however simple in form, it cannot describe what it is really like to play a title with those vintage flavours. Certainly some of us can still feel the thrill of all the hours spent in front of the cabinets, while the resistance of our thumbs was less – together with the weight of our wallet – and the satisfaction felt after hours and hours of trying to reach the much coveted Final Internship it was one of the most beautiful emotions you can ever experience as a gamer. After having recalled some of these nostalgic memories, or having even just made you imagine the sensation, we can tell you with extreme happiness that the heart put into this porting manages to leak all the will to bring certain emotions back to the surface and in addition to the more veterans, also new fans will be able to feel its essence.

Shoot’em All

As for the playful side we are facing a game with a pure classic arcade mold: command the ship and shoot to eliminate the crowds of enemies while avoiding all the bullets that will arrive will be the goal to complete all the stages as best as possible. Depending on the level of difficulty it will be more or less complex to do it and we will have – above all – a variable number of attempts before the final game over. The spacecraft that we will command responds very well to the commands even if, unfortunately, the haptic functions of the DualSense have not been implemented in the slightest. As for the reflexes required of the player, we want to inform you that the set of colors and effects on the screen sometimes tends to hide enemy bullets excessively, thus forcing us to proceed almost gropingly without being completely annihilated. To feed the side of arcade gamers, however, the classic mechanics come into action which will take into account both personal and global progress and during your game it will always be possible to view the score achieved.

Each destroyed enemy will give a bonus points which will become more or less high depending on the multiplier reached and it is here that Raiden IV x MIKADO remix almost becomes a drug: the new mechanics of Flash Shot System rewards by increasing the multiplier the faster we eliminate the enemy and this dynamic strongly rewards the player’s reflexes thus inducing us to find the best strategy to increase the chain of combos. In fact, after hours and hours of testing, we have ascertained that the best strategy to follow is to position yourself at the highest point of the screen to place as many consecutive kills as possible to greatly increase the multiplier; of course, at the first shot you will immediately have to retreat or in a very short time you will see your ship shattered but, in the moment of glory, you will have managed to greatly increase your score. The Flash Shot System therefore makes the unnaturalness of movements towards enemies normal – rather than the tendency to stay as far away as possible to avoid bullets – and everything more dynamic, forcing us to use all available weapons to be able to raise the points dramatically.

The various modes add particularity to the already complex (but at the same time “simple”) gameplay of Raiden IV: the Additional Modes involves encountering enemies capable of changing their nature before elimination, instead the Overkill cancel the Flash Shot System by introducing a system of its own: here, in fact, the enemies will tend to remain on the screen even after elimination, favoring the accumulation of points and bonuses and the strategy will be essential to understand when to continue the attack on the ” carcasses” and when, on the other hand, to go active and increase one’s score. Being a conversion of a very classic and well aged title, there are no particular technical problems. We’re talking about a game that has literally run on most existing platforms and continues to adapt very well in any available version.

Who do we recommend Raiden IV x MIKADO remix to?

Ultimately we can quote Raiden IV x MIKADO remix how among the greatest exponents of the genre in one of the most successful portings of recent years. The purchase is certainly recommended for fans of arcades and scrolling shooters who will have hours of guaranteed fun ahead of them, provided they have not lost a few diopters over time, and also for those who love the nostalgia that only titles retro they manage to deliver. Although there is no mention of the latest iteration of the series, Raiden IV x MIKADO remix tends to please those who want to have fun lightlyjust thinking about the good old days of the arcades.

The definitive version of Raiden IV

Top notch soundtrack

The added mode is addictive Too long sessions spoil the charm of the arcade

Not the most updated title in the series

Few modes available