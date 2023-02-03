NIS America has released the launch trailer for Raiden IV x MIKADO remix, now available in Europe in digital edition. All those who prefer physical copies will have to wait a few more days, since the retail edition will only be available from February 7th.

As previously anticipated, the title will offer all the experience of the arcade version of the title, optimized and improved thanks to new features including new battle modes it’s a completely remastered soundtrack. You can find more details on the game and all its mechanics in our in-depth review.

We leave you now with the launch trailer of Raiden IV x MIKADO remix reminding you that the game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision.

