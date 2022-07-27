NIS America announces the release in the West of the versions PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC from Raiden IV x MIKADO remixthe shoot ’em up developed by MOSS and available on Nintendo Switch since last year (published by UFO Interactive Games).

The release is set for i early 2023 and from today it is possible to book the Special Edition on the NIS America online store. Below we can see the announcement trailer.

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix – Announcement Trailer

Buckle up and take off with Raiden IV x MIKADO remix! This classic arcade shooter is fully equipped with new music, battle modes, vertical screen play and more! Watch the announcement trailer and visit the official site for more information. Be sure to pre-order the Special Edition today! Raiden IV x MIKADO remix will be available for PS4 ™, PS5 ™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S And PC to early 2023.

Source: NIS America via Koch Media