NIS America has released the launch trailer for Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAXwhich will arrive in Europe next June 9th. As previously anticipated, this new version of the famous shoot’em up will contain many new features such as some new game modesincluding one that will allow us to pilot two ships at the same time, but also one soundtrack remixed and the introduction of features such as the online rankings.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX will be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc. Good vision.

Source: NIS America