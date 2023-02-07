NIS America has released a new trailer for Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, revealing the European release date for the shoot’em up. The title will be available in Europe starting from June 9 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. In addition to tons of game modes, which will even allow us to pilot two ships at the same time, there will also be novelties such as one soundtrack remixed or the world online leaderboards.

Source: NIS America