MOSS announced the arrival of Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, new chapter of the famous shoot’em up. The title will be available from 23 February 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at the introductory price of 3,800 yen (about € 26). One will also be available for the game Limited Edition from 7,200 yen (about 50 €) which will include two CDs of the soundtrack, a paper diorama and a box with an interchangeable cover.

Source: MOSS via Gematsu