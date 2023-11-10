Exchange of accusations for the explosion in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City between Israel and Hamas, which reported the killing of 13 people and the wounding of dozens more according to the latest news on the war. Hamas Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told al-Jazeera that Israeli forces had conducted attacks near al-Shifa hospital and that ”there are also snipers shooting from all directions towards the hospital and nearby”. Reporting ”panic in the institute”, al-Qudra said that ”ambulances cannot move for the raids”. For his part, the Arab spokesperson of the IDF, Avichay Adraee, instead replied that the raid on the hospital was caused by a stray missile launched by a Palestinian terrorist group. Hamas militants, he said, were trying to target Israeli forces operating near the hospital, and struck the medical center.

Authorities at Shifa Hospital began evacuating the medical center following orders from the Israel Defense Forces, which surrounded the complex, under which Hamas is believed to have built a command center, the Wall Street Journal reported. Between 50,000 and 60,000 people have taken refuge in and around the hospital, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, cited by the Times of Israel. There are 2,500 patients.

In the past few hours theThe Israeli army surrounded three hospitals in Gaza City and the Indonesian hospital in the north of the Strip. Using tanks and armored vehicles, they closed a perimeter of about 100 meters around these hospitals, where thousands of wounded and displaced people have taken refuge.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Israeli snipers shot at al-Quds hospital, killing one person and wounding 20 others. Two of the injured people are in serious condition. ”Fierce clashes are taking place and occupation snipers are shooting at the al-Quds hospital, there are victims among the displaced” Palestinians taking refuge in the facility, the Red Crescent said.

Macron: “Israel stop, no justification for continuous raids on Gaza”

”There is no justification” for the continued Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip and for ”the killing of women and children,” said French President Emmanuel Macron in an exclusive interview with the BBC, in which he asked Israel to stop. While recognizing Israel’s right to protect itself, “we urge it to stop these bombings” in Gaza, Macron said from the Elysée Palace, reiterating his “firm condemnation” of the “terrorist” actions of Hamas. What is needed now, according to Macron, is a ceasefire that would benefit both parties. The day after the international conference for peace and aid for the population of Gaza which was held in Paris, Macron told the BBC that ”there is no other solution than a humanitarian pause as a first step, followed by a ceasefire the fire that will allow us to protect all civilians who have nothing to do with terrorists”. The French president underlined that ”in fact, today, civilians are being bombed. These children, these women, these elderly people are being bombed and killed. So there is no reason for this and no legitimacy. So we urge Israel to stop.”

WHO Director: “A child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza”

”What we ask today is for a ceasefire to be put in place in Gaza,” said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reporting to the United Nations Security Council on the situation healthcare in the Gaza Strip. ”On average, a child is killed in Gaza every ten minutes,” he added.

“Supporting health workers in Gaza is at the center of the WHO operational response plan” which, explained Tedros, participated in the “first aid convoy that entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing on 21 October”. On that date, he added, ”we delivered 63 tons of specialist medical equipment and supplies that health workers need to save lives, including for hospitals north of Gaza. But this is not even enough to address the scale of the need. It’s too little.” Tedros recalled that ”before October 7, an average of 500 trucks a day entered Gaza with essential supplies. Since October 21, instead of the 10,000 trucks expected, only 650 have entered. Mo: WHO chief, ‘indescribable situation in Gaza, operations without anesthesia’

It is ”an indescribable situation” in the Gaza Strip, where doctors are forced to conduct ”surgical operations without anesthesia”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, underlining: ”Hospital corridors full of the wounded, the sick, the dying; overflowing morgues; surgical interventions without anesthesia; tens of thousands of displaced people taking refuge in hospitals; families crammed into overcrowded schools, desperate more than 10,800 people have been killed in Gaza, nearly 70% of them women and children,” he said.

IDF: over 100 thousand Palestinians fled south of Gaza in two days

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), stated that More than 100,000 Palestinians have fled south of Gaza City in the last two days alone while Israeli military operations against Hamas continue in the Palestinian enclave. The IDF also reported capturing Hamas military strongholds north of Gaza City and killing around 150 terrorists in the operation. During the raids, Roaa Haniyeh, nephew of the head of the Hamas political office, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed, the broadcaster Al Jazeera reported. Citing her, Times of Israel said that no further evidence had been provided to confirm the news.

From 4pm local time, 3pm in Italy yesterday, the route along the Salah al-Din Road was opened again, indicated for the movement of civilians from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south. “The north of the Strip is considered a zone of violent fighting and the time to leave the area is running out”, the IDF spokesperson for the Arab media, Avichay Adraee, reiterated on of thousands of people who responded to the invitations and moved in recent days towards the south” of the Palestinian enclave that has been targeted by Israeli operations since the terrible Hamas attack in Israel a month ago.

US: “Too many Palestinians killed”

“Too many Palestinians have been killed, too many have suffered in recent weeks” and “we want to do everything we can to avoid harm and increase assistance for them”, which is why “we will continue to talk to Israel about concrete steps to take towards these goals “. Antony Blinken said this from New Delhi in statements relaunched by CNN, the strongest by the US Secretary of State on the civilian victims of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Blinken reiterated his commitment to “bring home the hostages” held in Gaza since October 7 and avoid the conflict from spreading.