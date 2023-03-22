NAfter the major raid in the “Reichsbürger” milieu at the beginning of December, according to the federal prosecutor’s office, there are five other suspects. The searches on Wednesday were directed against five suspects from Bavaria, Lower Saxony, Saxony and Switzerland on suspicion of supporting a terrorist organization, said a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe on request. In addition, the premises of 14 other people who are not considered suspicious were searched. According to research by WDR, NDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, several active police officers and soldiers are said to be among the people affected by the searches.

In Reutlingen, Baden-Württemberg, an officer of a special task force was slightly injured by a shot. A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe confirmed that a shot was fired during the search on Wednesday morning. The person had been arrested for the time being and was being investigated for attempted homicide.

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the search in Reutlingen took place on someone who had not previously been considered a suspect. The arrested person could still be brought before the magistrate at the Karlsruhe Federal Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The shooter is said to have entrenched himself and defended himself when the emergency services arrived. A reporter from the German Press Agency at the scene in Reutlingen reported that there were five loud bangs in a house in the morning. A police spokesman on site confirmed a connection with the investigation, but gave no details. The police are said to have blown up a locked door.

The Attorney General had a total of 20 objects searched, said Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) on Twitter. According to information from the German Press Agency, six objects in the area of ​​three police headquarters in Bavaria were searched: Lower Franconia, Munich and Upper Bavaria South. In Lower Saxony, an object in the Hanover area was affected, as a spokesman for the local Ministry of the Interior said. There was also a search in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, according to security circles.

At the beginning of December there was a large-scale anti-terror raid against “Reich citizens” in several federal states, Austria and Italy. At that time, 25 men and women were arrested. In this process, the federal prosecutor also determined against 30 other people. It had always been said that it could not be ruled out that more suspects would be added over time.







The new searches are related to this. As the German Press Agency learned, signed non-disclosure agreements discovered during the first raid were an important starting point for the operation on Wednesday. According to the security authorities, several gun owners were among the signatories.

“Reich citizens” are people who do not recognize the Federal Republic and its democratic structures. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution assigned around 23,000 people to the scene of “Reichsbürger” and “Selbstverwalter” in Germany in 2022, 2,000 more than in the previous year.