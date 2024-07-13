Israel Bombs Gaza, Dozens of Victims. Powerful Images. VIDEO

At least 20 people were killed and 120 others injured in a massive Israeli attack in the area of Al-Aqsa Universityin the city of Khan Younisin the South of Gaza StripThe Israeli daily newspaper reports Haaretzciting Palestinian health sources.

Local media reported large-scale Israeli military strikes on a building in the area, adding that emergency teams were trying to reach the site. According to medical sources in Gaza, many displaced Palestinians are sheltering in tents in the area, and therefore the death toll could be higher.

The newspaper Israel Hayomciting an unspecified “report,” says the target of the attack was in the area of ​​the refugee camp of al-Mawasiin southern Gaza, was Mohammed Deifthe commander of the military wing of Hamas. There has been no confirmation yet.

Meanwhile the Army Radiociting three defense sources, said the target was “very significant” and that the results were not immediately clear. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the attack, which Palestinian media said killed and wounded dozens of people. Al-Mawasi is part of the humanitarian zone designated by Israel in Gaza.

In the Israeli raid in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Gaza, he was killed Rafaa Salamacommander of the Khan Yunis Brigade. This is what Al Arabiya sources reported.

A high official of Hamas denied reports circulating in the Israeli media that the commander of the group’s military wing, Mohammed Deifwas targeted this morning in an Israeli air strike in the area of ​​al-Mawasi refugee camp, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

“The Israeli claims are senseless and aim to justify the horrific massacre. All the martyrs are civilians and what happened was a serious escalation of the genocidal war, supported by the Americans and the silence of the international community,” he told Reuters Sami Abu Zuhrisenior official of Hamas who did not confirm that Goddess was in Khan Yunis. He said the attack shows that Israel is not interested in reaching a ceasefire agreement.