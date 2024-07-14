MO, Hamas denies freezing of Gaza truce talks

According to an official statement by the terrorist group cited by Hebrew media, Hamas says that the AFP news agency’s report that the hostage-taking truce talks have been frozen is false, The Times of Israel wrote. “One of the goals of the escalation against our nation by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government is to block the path to an agreement that will stop the aggression against our people, and this is clear to everyone,” the statement read.

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume in Doha this week, Qatari news outlet New Arab reported, citing unnamed sources involved in the effort. The news came shortly after a Hamas official said the organization was pulling out of the talks, saying Israel was not serious about reaching an agreement.

Israel Raid on Khan Younis, Hamas: “We Withdraw from Truce Talks”

A senior Hamas official said the Palestinian militant group is withdrawing from ceasefire talks in the Gaza war because of Israeli “massacres” and its attitude in the negotiations.

The senior official said that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had communicated to international mediators the “decision to break off negotiations due to the occupation’s (Israel’s) lack of seriousness, the continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the continued massacres against unarmed civilians.”

The Hamas official referred to the “brutal massacres” that took place yesterday in the Al-Mawasi refugee camp in Khan Younys and the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. In the Al-Shati camp, “the number of martyrs and wounded has reached about 45 citizens,” the Hamas government’s Health Ministry said today, without specifying the number of dead. According to an updated report by the ministry, the death toll is 92, of which “half are children and women”, and 300 wounded in the Israeli attack at Al-Mawasi camp for displaced persons.



Israel said it targeted Mohammed Deif, head of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, and Rafa Salama, commander of the Hamas brigades in Khan Younes.in “a fenced area run by Hamas” in this sector of southern Gaza, presented as “two masterminds of the October 7 massacre”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night that he had “no certainty that either of them had been eliminated”.

Diplomatic efforts to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip, where the war has entered its tenth month, resumed this week under the auspices of Qatar, Egypt and the United States. On Monday, Ismail Haniyeh accused the Israeli prime minister of trying to block a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip through “heinous massacres” by Israeli forces, according to a statement from the Islamist movement.

MO, Hamas source: “Military chief alive after attack”

A senior Hamas official said the group’s military chief, Mohammed Deif, was “fine” despite an Israeli attempt to kill him in an air strike.

“Commander Mohammed Deif is safe and is directly supervising the operations of Hamas’ military wing,” the official said. Israel carried out a massive bombardment of a camp for displaced people in southern Gaza on Tuesday, saying it was an attempt to kill Deif.