CSU politician Georg Nüßlein was withdrawn from immunity. His offices and home are searched. The background is supposed to be an explosive deal with a mask manufacturer.

Berlin – The Bundestag has lifted the immunity of CSU MP Georg Nüßlein. This approved the execution of judicial search and seizure decisions, as can be seen from the resolution recommendation unanimously adopted on Thursday. Nüßlein, who represents the Neu-Ulm constituency, could not be reached on Thursday for a statement.

Like ntv and image report, Nüßlein is said to have brokered a manufacturer for corona masks to the federal government and the Bavarian state government. The 51-year-old is said to have received a six-figure commission and not paid tax on it. The image names a possible sum of 600,000 euros. The parliament’s office as well as his apartment in Berlin and the constituency office in Günzburg of the health politician are to be searched. How mirror reported, the attorney general in Munich confirmed that a total of 13 rooms will be searched for evidence. This is an initial suspicion of bribery, writes the magazine. (aka)