CSU politician Georg Nüßlein’s immunity was lifted. His offices and home are searched. The background is supposed to be an explosive deal with a mask manufacturer.

Update from February 25th, 1:45 p.m .: As the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office at the request of the Munich Mercury reports, an investigation is currently being carried out against two suspects in connection with the purchase of corona masks because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of elected officials. Previously, the Bundestag lifted the immunity of CSU politician Georg Nüßlein. On Thursday, 13 objects in Germany and in Lichtenstein will be searched, said the chief public prosecutor. Evidence will be secured and evaluated. The second accused is apparently the head of the mask manufacturer. The General Public Prosecutor’s Office always investigates the allegation of bribery.

The image reported that on Thursday afternoon the private house of Georg Nüßlein was searched by investigators from the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office and the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office. Members of the Bundestag Carsten Müller (Lower Saxony) and Axel Müller (Baden-Württemberg) are on site as witnesses.

Update from February 25th, 1.30 p.m .: “The lifting of immunity is a normal process for conducting an investigation. As always, the presumption of innocence applies in such cases. ”A CSU spokesman said this to the image. In the Bundestag debate on Thursday, Nüßlein, as a health politician in his group, should actually have spoken on the subject of rapid tests. His colleague Stephan Pilsinger will now take on the task.

Update from February 25th, 1 p.m .: In response to a dpa request, the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office said it was being investigated against two suspects in connection with the purchase of corona face masks because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of mandate holders. The investigating authority did not mention the name Nüßlein. “As part of this investigation, 13 objects in Germany and Liechtenstein are being searched today and evidence is being seized, which will then be evaluated,” said the Chief Public Prosecutor Klaus Ruhland.

Update from February 25th, 12:45 pm: Report image According to the commission amount of currently assumed 650,000 euros went to Georg Nüßlein’s company Tectum Holding GmbH, which is located in Bavaria. The money is said not to have been taxed, is among other things the allegation of the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office that this company has apparently charged a consultant fee above the amount mentioned. However, further details are not yet known. The money was apparently not transferred directly from the mask manufacturer, but via possible intermediaries or companies, she wants image have experienced. So far, the Nüßlein case has been suspected.

Update from February 25th, 12.30 p.m .: The rooms of the deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Georg Nüßlein, are searched. The Bundestag had previously lifted its immunity. The allegation of bribery in a corona mask deal is made against him. Image live last mentioned a commission sum of possibly 650,000 euros. From judicial circles she wants Augsburg General have now experienced an equal amount.

First report from February 25, 11.40 a.m .: Berlin – The Bundestag has lifted the immunity of CSU MP Georg Nüßlein. This approved the execution of judicial search and seizure decisions, as can be seen from the resolution recommendation unanimously adopted on Thursday. Nüßlein, who represents the Neu-Ulm constituency, could not be reached on Thursday for a statement.

Like ntv and image report, Nüßlein is said to have brokered a manufacturer for corona masks to the federal government and the Bavarian state government. The 51-year-old is said to have received a six-figure commission and not paid tax on it. The image names a possible sum of 600,000 euros. The parliament’s office as well as his apartment in Berlin and the constituency office in Günzburg of the health politician are to be searched. How mirror reported, the attorney general in Munich confirmed that a total of 13 rooms will be searched for evidence. This is an initial suspicion of bribery, writes the magazine. (aka)