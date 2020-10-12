Highlights: DM of Rampur, Anjaney Kumar Singh raided in disguise of farmer

DM arrived at a paddy buying center after receiving a complaint of disturbances

Samajwadi Party leader also discussed about action on Azam Khan

Many unique initiatives in Rampur, ration card-widow pension fraudulent caught

Rampur

The city of Nawabs remains in the limelight because of Rampur Azam Khan. SP’s strongman Azam has been imprisoned in the Sitapur jail for a long time. But these days another name is echoing in the Fijas of Rampur. The throats in the neck and thongs in the feet, the look of the farmer completely. Rampur DM Anjaney Kumar Singh is in discussion regarding the unique raid at the Paddy Procurement Center. This DM has changed the mood of Nawab City Rampur. Let’s know how DM Anjaneya’s journey in Rampur has been …

Declaring Azam Khan as a land mafia, breaking the Johar University wall and giving farmers a way to go to their lands, breaking the wall of Azam’s wife Tanzin Fatima’s Humsafar Resort and taking possession of government land. These have been some such cases, on which DM Anjaney Kumar Singh was discussed. Along with this, he is also known for new experiments in public interest. Recently, he was seen walking alone on a bike several times to deal with a disaster like Corona. During this, knowing the ground realities of the police and administrative teams, even if they took strict action on negligence, they also praised the good work.

Read: DM of Rampur got out on bike at night to know the reality of lockdown

She also helped the lockdown by creating a special helpline for women in the Corona disaster. Even in the darkest of nights, he has been seen working. DM Rampur has also taken the initiative to revive the old tradition in Rampur, encourage the old traditional industries like Rampuri Knives, Wileen, Handicrafts.

DM Anjaney Kumar Singh Nbt online Told that first of all, the government’s plans, if we implement them properly, it will bring a big change. He told NBT Online, ‘Access to the public is repeatedly interrupted. For this we need to reach them. It is necessary to verify their grievances. It is also necessary to go to the field. I myself go and send CDO, ADM to everyone. I also keep taking feedback.

Read: Airplanes in the feet, swings in the mouth … DM sahib as a farmer reached Mandi

Special initiative towards employment through crime

DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh has taken many unique initiatives in Rampur. The DM has identified specific areas where there are more history-sheeters or were involved in illegal work. Prior to the lockdown, the DM, while doing public relations, explained the harm of crime and made such people aware and motivated to work in the right direction. This special initiative also encouraged many people to start new business.

Fake of ration card-widow pension caught

DM, running a campaign, caught 5 thousand fake ration cards. These ration cards were made in the name of ineligible people. All these names were cut off after being caught in fake fraud. Apart from this, DM has also arrested eight thousand cases of fake widow pension in the district. 112 playgrounds are also built in the rural areas of Rampur, 8 of which have an open gym. Two new schools have been built in Rampur in collaboration with Public. Behind all this, the vision of DM is working. Three lakh dresses of best quality have been made, providing employment to women support groups and institutions.