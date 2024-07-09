The death toll is two rockets fired from Lebanon toward the Golan Heights in northern Israelclaimed by Hezbollah, according to the Haaretz website. The victims were inside their car when they were hit near Nafah. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that 40 rockets were launched by Hezbollah and said they also struck a building used by Hezbollah in Kafr Kila, southern Lebanon, in the early hours of today.

Hezbollah’s action was conducted in response to the air strike attributed to Israel that hit a car carrying two militants of the Lebanese Shiite group in the Rif of Damascus, in Syria, along the Damascus-Beirut highway. Among the victims was Hassan Nasrallah’s former bodyguard, Yasser Qarnabash. With him, at least 364 Hezbollah militants have lost their lives since October 7, writes the Times of Israel.