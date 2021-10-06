D.he ÖVP, the party of the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, saw the house searches coming. At the end of September, Gabriela Schwarz, the party’s general secretary, scheduled a press conference at short notice. Um – yes, what actually? Asked several journalists who were there afterwards. Schwarz referred to a newspaper report, which was already two weeks old at the time, speculating about possible impending investigations in the Causa Casinos.

This affair is about alleged counter-deals in the course of the appointment of a board of directors of the state-owned company Casinos Austria during the “turquoise-blue” ÖVP-FPÖ government between 2017 and 2019 Two dozen business people and (some of them former) politicians from the two governing parties at the time are in their sights, but not much concrete has come out so far.

Infidelity, bribery and corruption

Schwarz, however, was extremely alarmed at her press conference and asked for clarification without saying by whom. She said media people had called her to find out if her cell phone had been confiscated. And she made a strange announcement: If a house search should come about, nothing will be found at the ÖVP, as they have long since started deleting all data that are not legally required to be kept. “There is nothing left.” What is this message for at this point in time? Who was addressed?

The house search has now taken place, and not only at the ÖVP headquarters. Early on Wednesday morning, the public prosecutor came to Sebastian Kurz’s Federal Chancellery with a search warrant. This is a unique process so far. Kurz himself and his closest advisers and media spokespersons, as well as the former top official Thomas Schmid, former employees, two opinion researchers and the media group that publishes the tabloid Austria, especially its publisher Wolfgang Fellner, are accused.

But it is not about the casino affair, but about a completely new accusation that relates to the time before Kurz came to the head of the ÖVP and then to the Chancellery. The WKStA has – as reported by the Austrian media, partly with reference to the search warrant – the suspicion that the Christian Socials have agreed counter-deals with the tabloid according to the principle of paid advertisements for cheap reporting. The advertisements were placed by the Ministry of Finance and the reporting consisted, among other things, of the publication of surveys that the Ministry had commissioned, but which only served Kurz’s purposes in order to bring him to the top within the party. The allegations are therefore infidelity, bribery and corruption. Both the tabloid and the ÖVP emphatically rejected this.