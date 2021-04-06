The perpetrators are said to have fooled customers into investing their money profitably. In Germany alone, several thousand have fallen for the scam, say the authorities.

KCriminals are said to have cheated investors from all over Europe out of millions on the Internet. 18 suspects were arrested in the Republic of Kosovo, announced the Bamberg Public Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday. The investigators seized seven vehicles, around 160,000 euros in cash and several accounts with around 700,000 euros. In Berlin, too, the private and business address was searched by an alleged member of the international gang.

The perpetrators are said to have fooled customers into operating platforms for trading different financial instruments. You would have convinced investors on the phone to open an account there and invest larger sums. In truth, however, the money was never invested. All over Europe, people are being deprived of their assets, the investigators said. In Germany alone, several thousand have fallen for the scam. “The dark field is considerable,” it said.

Last Wednesday, the investigators reportedly arrested 18 men between the ages of 22 and 45. They come from Kosovo, Albania and Germany. You should have pretended to be an employee in a call center or “top broker”. An arrest warrant has already been issued against three people, and at least six arrested persons are to be extradited to Germany.