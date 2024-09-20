It is now being investigated whether money or other means related to the alleged human trafficking activities were used to purchase or finance the property. The brothel’s operations were not interrupted during the raid. The investigators only searched the offices. The boxes containing the evidence must now be evaluated, which could take “weeks or months,” said prosecutor Vollmert.

The public prosecutor’s office had already confiscated the “Pascha” about a month ago. According to them, this was a temporary security measure in the investigation against the suspected gang of people smugglers. The owners are now not allowed to sell the striking eleven-story pink building.

The public prosecutor’s office has been investigating for months the case of a suspected gang of people smugglers who are said to have procured residence permits for Germany on a large scale for wealthy people from China and Oman. In April, the police raided apartments in eight federal states. Two lawyers from the Cologne area are believed to be the suspected masterminds. There is also suspicion that officials were bribed.

