“A clockwork orange-style violence. They tore up the fire extinguishers and used them to break the windows of a dozen cars, parked in the Orsero Tower, in the wing called “P5″, managed by ATA and open to citizens. If the owners of the vehicles had arrived, I don’t know what could have happened.”

The residents of the Darsena and the owners of some premises are furious and worried who, in the night between Sunday and Monday, had to deal with a new act of vandalism in the parking lot of the Darsena: last week it was the private wing, reserved for customers of the Nh Hotel. Yesterday cars were targeted in the public area, managed by ATA for the Municipality of Savona. Both residents and merchants ask to remain anonymous, for fear of retaliation.

«We are exasperated – they say-. These are intolerable and dangerous situations: groups of young people, between 16 and 21 years old, who hang out in the Darsena, spend their evenings drinking in some clubs until closing, and then continue with bottles, bought in supermarkets, as well as taking drugs . The result is a loss of control, which leads to violent acts, mere vandalism”. There are those who point out that «the entire Darsena suffers serious damage to its image due to some businesses, ready to sell alcohol despite the altered conditions of the customers. These groups of young people have nothing to do with nightlife, but people who carry out acts of vandalism due to their state of alteration”.

The councilor for safety, Barbara Pasquali, intervened on the subject. “We have been working for some time to counter the phenomenon, in synergy with the police station – she says. If video surveillance is not sufficient, we will ask Ata to intervene by introducing targeted forms of control”