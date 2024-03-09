with videoDEN BOSCH – An arrest team that entered with weapons drawn, a dozen crying children, and dancing parents who were tackled to the ground. It was a children's birthday in the 'clubhouse' of motorcycle club Rolleman Holland in Waalwijk that the partygoers and guests will not soon forget.
Linda Akkermans
Latest update:
13:43
